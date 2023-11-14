LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $632.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Insider Transactions at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,201.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Smith & Wesson Brands



Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Stories

