LPL Financial LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,494 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Natural Resource Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

NRP stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $905.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.36. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $81.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.33.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

