LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,032 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBP. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.79. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $158.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

