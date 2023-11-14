LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,323 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MGE Energy worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,511,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after purchasing an additional 191,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,448,000 after acquiring an additional 133,267 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 2,625.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 114,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,394 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,480.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGEE. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MGE Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

MGE Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

MGEE opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.76. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $83.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.13%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Stories

