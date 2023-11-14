LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,282 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.19% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFIC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

MFIC opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $859.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

