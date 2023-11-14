LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,794 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TYG opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.