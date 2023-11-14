LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BL shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

