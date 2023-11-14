LPL Financial LLC Sells 11,703 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,703 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 57,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.00%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

