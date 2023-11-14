LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ePlus worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 25,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 7,600 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $507,148.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,153.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 6,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $434,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $507,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,153.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,096 shares of company stock worth $1,264,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

