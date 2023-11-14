LPL Financial LLC Sells 16,206 Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,206 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.20% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWAY. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AWAY stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $20.08.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

