LPL Financial LLC Sells 292 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 872.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PCTY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.75.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 430 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total value of $83,845.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total transaction of $83,845.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 57,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total transaction of $11,122,050.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,913,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,433,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,914 shares of company stock valued at $33,888,243 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $144.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.43. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $235.00. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

