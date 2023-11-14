LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.45% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $271.74 million, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

