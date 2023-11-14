LPL Financial LLC Sells 6,603 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 41.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 417,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 121,552 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 15.5% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 43.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 165,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 49,977 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 299.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGI opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

