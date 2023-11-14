LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.82% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $159,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.