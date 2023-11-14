MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 617,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,183 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of MannKind worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after buying an additional 8,331,058 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MannKind by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,224 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in MannKind by 786.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,048,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in MannKind by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,071,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MannKind by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,838,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Stock Performance

MannKind stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.31 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.64. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $5.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,349,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,874.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 798,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,431.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,349,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $173,418 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNKD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on MannKind in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

