Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Position Cut by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 938.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

MTDR opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

