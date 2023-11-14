Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Methode Electronics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,660,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $818.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.60%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda bought 23,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $506,741.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,741. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MEI. StockNews.com began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

