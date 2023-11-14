Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,011 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.9% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

MSFT stock opened at $366.68 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $370.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.07 and its 200-day moving average is $330.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.33%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

