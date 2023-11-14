Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Bank of America lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TAP opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Stories

