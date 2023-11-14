MONECO Advisors LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.63.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.