Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Purchases 175,233 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,374,849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,233 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.7% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $300,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Amazon.com by 162.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,846,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average of $128.63.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

