Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,697 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Myriad Genetics worth $17,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

MYGN stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.83.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYGN. StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Myriad Genetics

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

