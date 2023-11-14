NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NWE opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 85.05%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

