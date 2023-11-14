Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Chairman David S. Congdon Sells 12,000 Shares

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $391.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.70 and its 200 day moving average is $375.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $277.49 and a one year high of $438.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.