OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 500,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,864,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00.

OPKO Health Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $989.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in OPKO Health by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in OPKO Health by 25.0% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in OPKO Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OPK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

