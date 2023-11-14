O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Wild Tamara F. De Sells 549 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $995.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $929.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $933.65. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $999.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.