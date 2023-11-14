Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,691 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.