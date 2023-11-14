Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Pivotree Stock Performance

Shares of CVE PVT opened at C$1.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.39. Pivotree has a 52-week low of C$1.72 and a 52-week high of C$3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Pivotree had a negative net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of C$22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pivotree will post 0.0299868 earnings per share for the current year.

Pivotree Company Profile

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

