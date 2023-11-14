Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $8.63 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.