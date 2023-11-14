QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25,343.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,152,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,749,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 12.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,282,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,434,000 after acquiring an additional 353,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,321,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 26.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,944,000 after acquiring an additional 292,189 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.16. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 307.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Get Our Latest Report on QuidelOrtho

About QuidelOrtho

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.