Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,382 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of EverQuote worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after buying an additional 696,994 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,570.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 338,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 318,559 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 419,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 298,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 10,284.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 290,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on EverQuote from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EverQuote from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $271.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.03.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

