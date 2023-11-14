Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Replimune Group worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Replimune Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Replimune Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

REPL opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $107,213.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,354.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

