RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Position Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,512 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in RingCentral by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after acquiring an additional 940,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $31,316,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $24,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $83,500,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $21,459,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at RingCentral
In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $537,299.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,470.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RingCentral Price Performance
Shares of RNG opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $49.32.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
