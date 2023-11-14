Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Holdings Boosted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBR. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 29.1% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 260,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 129.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $904.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.90.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7208 per share. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $8.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.17%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.