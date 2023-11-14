Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,244,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,546,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,244,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,546,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

