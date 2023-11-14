Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) CFO Somer Webb Sells 115,537 Shares of Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $502,585.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Solo Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DTC stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Solo Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Solo Brands by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 62.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at $100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

