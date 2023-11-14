St. Louis Trust Co Invests $242,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average of $128.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

