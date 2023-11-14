Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.73.

SYNA opened at $95.45 on Monday. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $142.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.54.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,194.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,194.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $441,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $454,515,000 after acquiring an additional 341,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,661 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,681,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,152,000 after purchasing an additional 221,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 217,460 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,374,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,376,000 after buying an additional 551,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

