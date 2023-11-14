Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,455,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,107 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $18,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,105,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 683,316 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 918,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 184,299 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $1,516,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TME opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

