The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at St. Joe

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,889,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,745,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,461,234.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

St. Joe Stock Performance

NYSE JOE opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.35.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

