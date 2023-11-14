Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Balchem were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,608,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,187,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $143.74. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.42.

Balchem Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Balchem

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.398 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

