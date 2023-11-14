Truist Financial Corp Buys 336 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Balchem were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 4.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $143.74.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.398 per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $499,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

