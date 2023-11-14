Truist Financial Corp Buys New Shares in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.41% of VanEck CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLOI. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 24,098 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $52.31.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

