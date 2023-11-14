Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,096,000 after buying an additional 926,171 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,717,000 after purchasing an additional 140,951 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Honda Motor by 14.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,410,000 after purchasing an additional 573,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 625.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,073 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of HMC stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMC. Macquarie upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Honda Motor

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.