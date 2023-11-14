Truist Financial Corp Has $259,000 Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 667.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 178.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EGBN. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EGBN opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $49.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $637.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $77.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ryan Riel sold 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $151,835.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Ryan Riel sold 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $151,835.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,329.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

