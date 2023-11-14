Truist Financial Corp Has $262,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 254,971 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 17.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. UBS Group upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

