Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSFE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.95.

Paysafe stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.16 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

