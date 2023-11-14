Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,357 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $571,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,810,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $571,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,694. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

