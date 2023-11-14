Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,500 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 127,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,986,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,878,000 after buying an additional 103,234 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

