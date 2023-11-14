Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 127,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $375,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $3.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

